...
Iranian currency rates for August 5

Finance Materials 5 August 2023 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 5

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 5, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to August 1.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,350 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 5

Rial on August 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,654

54,001

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,206

48,339

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,980

4,001

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,158

4,154

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,220

6,211

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,686

136,758

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,715

14,665

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,622

29,544

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,378

5,386

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,490

31,914

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,733

26,112

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,283

2,359

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,556

1,559

1 Russian ruble

RUB

438

457

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,164

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,738

28,263

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,408

31,612

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,529

38,694

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,309

1,312

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,731

31,904

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,746

8,804

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,857

5,886

100 Thai baths

THB

121,281

123,126

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,222

9,233

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,296

32,898

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,350

46,280

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,430

9,447

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,105

16,219

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,777

2,783

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

493

489

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,794

16,793

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,715

24,674

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,877

76,567

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,830

3,809

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 455,802 rials and the price of $1 is 413,025 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 414,366 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,477 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 497,000–500,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

