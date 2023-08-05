Iranian currency rates for August 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 5, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to August 1.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,350 rials.

Currency Rial on August 5 Rial on August 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,654 54,001 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,206 48,339 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,980 4,001 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,158 4,154 1 Danish krone DKK 6,220 6,211 1 Indian rupee INR 508 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,686 136,758 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,715 14,665 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,622 29,544 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,378 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,490 31,914 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,733 26,112 1 South African rand ZAR 2,283 2,359 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,556 1,559 1 Russian ruble RUB 438 457 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,164 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,738 28,263 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,408 31,612 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,529 38,694 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,309 1,312 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,731 31,904 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,746 8,804 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,857 5,886 100 Thai baths THB 121,281 123,126 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,222 9,233 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,296 32,898 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,350 46,280 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,430 9,447 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,105 16,219 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,777 2,783 1 Afghan afghani AFN 493 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,794 16,793 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,715 24,674 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,877 76,567 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,830 3,809 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 455,802 rials and the price of $1 is 413,025 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 414,366 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,477 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 497,000–500,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials.

