Central Bank of Azerbaijan, IFC developing fintech strategy for 2024-2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) together with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is developing a fintech strategy for 2024-2028, said Director of the Payment Systems and Settlements Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Kamala Gurbanova at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Fintex Forum, Trend reports.

According to her, fintech is one of the components of the sustainable development project of the financial sector implemented by the CBA together with the McKinsey organization.

"All these measures support the increase in demand and supply of fintech in the country. In addition, new staff will be trained to work with digital technologies," she said.

