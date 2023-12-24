Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for December 24

Finance Materials 24 December 2023 12:21 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 24, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 16 currencies increased in price and 20 decreased in price compared to December 23.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,273 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 23

Rial on December 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,347

53,418

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,081

49,046

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,198

4,194

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,117

4,110

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,204

6,201

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,098

136,682

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,846

15,055

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,501

29,451

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,375

5,376

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,063

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,649

31,674

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,431

26,439

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,274

2,274

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,438

1,438

1 Russian ruble

RUB

455

456

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,552

28,573

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,715

31,717

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,312

38,274

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,289

1,291

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,532

31,550

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,756

8,761

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,891

5,890

100 Thai baths

THB

121,464

121,176

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,071

9,068

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,344

32,335

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,273

46,231

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,186

9,143

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,627

15,626

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,713

2,711

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

601

601

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,683

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,811

75,747

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,842

3,843

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,018

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 473,152 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,455 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,251 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,516 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 498,000–501,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

