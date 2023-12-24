Iranian currency rates for December 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 24, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 16 currencies increased in price and 20 decreased in price compared to December 23.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,273 rials.

Currency Rial on December 23 Rial on December 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,347 53,418 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,081 49,046 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,198 4,194 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,117 4,110 1 Danish krone DKK 6,204 6,201 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,098 136,682 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,846 15,055 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,501 29,451 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,375 5,376 1 Omani rial OMR 109,063 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,649 31,674 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,431 26,439 1 South African rand ZAR 2,274 2,274 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,438 1,438 1 Russian ruble RUB 455 456 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,552 28,573 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,715 31,717 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,312 38,274 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,289 1,291 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,532 31,550 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,756 8,761 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,891 5,890 100 Thai baths THB 121,464 121,176 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,071 9,068 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,344 32,335 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,273 46,231 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,186 9,143 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,627 15,626 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,713 2,711 1 Afghan afghani AFN 601 601 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,683 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,811 75,747 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,842 3,843 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,018 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 473,152 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,455 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,251 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,516 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 498,000–501,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

