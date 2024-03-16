Azerbaijan to contribute to climate change by hosting COP29 - former Croatian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijan will contribute to climate change by hosting COP29, former Croatian President Ivo Josipović told Trend.

He made a remark on the sidelines of the XI Global Baku Forum.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has always successfully hosted events of international importance.

"International state and government representatives will visit Azerbaijan to take part in COP29. This is a really good indicator on its own. The outcomes of the talks and agreements that will occur at this occasion will benefit humanity as a whole.

I believe that Azerbaijan will contribute to climate change by hosting COP29," Josipović added.

Meanwhile, COP29 will be held on November 11-12, 2024 in Baku.

The official decision to hold the COP29 conference in Azerbaijan was announced on December 11, 2023, in Dubai.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

