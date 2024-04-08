UNFCCC cooperates with Azerbaijan for success at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is working with Azerbaijan to successfully hold COP29, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said during a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025', Trend reports.

"The UNFCCC, responsible for overseeing climate conferences in the UN system, is collaborating closely with Azerbaijan for COP29 to ensure its high-level execution. Additionally, we've initiated an assessment of the cooperation framework this year, recognizing that organizing COP29 and ongoing efforts are insufficient, prompting the incorporation of supplementary activities," she said.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70-80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP- the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

