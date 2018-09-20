Director of High Tech Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences appointed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Nazim Shukurov has been appointed the director of the High Tech Park of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), a source in the High Tech Park told Trend Sept. 20.

Earlier, Elkhan Bayramov, deputy director for general issues at the High Tech Park of the ANAS, was the acting director of the park.

Shukurov replaced Vugar Babayev, who is presently director general of the Agrarian Science and Information Consulting Center of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry.

The High Tech Park was created in November 2016. It aims to support innovative ideas, fully implementing and selling them in the future.

