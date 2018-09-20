Director of High Tech Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences appointed

20 September 2018 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Nazim Shukurov has been appointed the director of the High Tech Park of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), a source in the High Tech Park told Trend Sept. 20.

Earlier, Elkhan Bayramov, deputy director for general issues at the High Tech Park of the ANAS, was the acting director of the park.

Shukurov replaced Vugar Babayev, who is presently director general of the Agrarian Science and Information Consulting Center of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry.

The High Tech Park was created in November 2016. It aims to support innovative ideas, fully implementing and selling them in the future.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan approves procedure for granting subsidies to beekeepers
Economy news 13:06
Minister talks opening of first sustainable social security center in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13:04
Bulgaria interested in special economic regime within Azerbaijan’s Alat free zone
Oil&Gas 12:56
Stable, rational labor market formed in Azerbaijan – deputy minister
Economy news 12:50
Azerbaijan was strong counterterrorism partner to US in 2017
Politics 12:25
Azerbaijan increases purchase price for raw cotton
Economy news 11:45
Latest
Heydar Aliyev Foundation, BP ink memorandum for co-op on joint projects (PHOTO)
Business 13:29
Gold production increases in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 13:07
Azerbaijan approves procedure for granting subsidies to beekeepers
Economy news 13:06
Minister talks opening of first sustainable social security center in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13:04
Bulgaria interested in special economic regime within Azerbaijan’s Alat free zone
Oil&Gas 12:56
Mirziyoyev instructs to increase investment in ICT sector
ICT 12:50
Stable, rational labor market formed in Azerbaijan – deputy minister
Economy news 12:50
MAN Auto-Uzbekistan to premiere innovative truck model
Economy news 12:40
India urges China to drop meal import ban
Other News 12:40