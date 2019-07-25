Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to purchase equipment

25 July 2019 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Specialized production department in Baku opens tender to buy elevator spare parts
Tenders 24 July 18:19
Azerbaijan Technical University opens tender to buy passenger elevator
Tenders 24 July 17:17
Azerbaijan’s Temp state enterprise opens tender to buy spare parts for elevators
Tenders 24 July 17:06
Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit University opens tender for beautification of 1st academic building
Tenders 24 July 16:15
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 24 July 14:11
Baku Metro to buy cleaning products via tender
Tenders 24 July 11:03
Latest
EKVITA - first company in Azerbaijan to join Vision Zero initiative
Society 09:54
Net profit of BTB Bank decreases
Economy 09:42
Demand for plastic windows & doors down in Azerbaijan
Economy 09:40
Two explosions rock Afghan capital after bus blast
Other News 09:38
Azerbaijan ranks second in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:36
New gas-bearing formation discovered in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:35
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes
Finance 09:17
Iran step closer to opening its doors for crypto mining
Economy 09:10
Belarus, Turkmenistan co-op in pharmaceuticals sector
Economy 09:08