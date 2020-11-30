'Stars' assigned to Azerbaijani hotels to be recognized on int'l platforms - Azerbaijan Hotel Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.30

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The stars, which will be assigned to hotels in Azerbaijan according to the new national classification, will be recognized on international platforms as well, CEO of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association Gunay Saghlam told Trend on Nov.30.

According to Saghlam, in October this year, the association with an overwhelming majority of votes was elected as an executive member according to the classification of ‘stars’ of the ‘HotelStars’ Union. Through this status, it’s officially approved that the association will assign a national ‘star rating’ in accordance with the standards and criteria of European hotels established by HOTREC and HotelStars.

"Thus, the assigned ‘stars’ will be recognized not only on the local but also on the international platform, along with other European hotels," she said.

The CEO also noted that since May 2019, the association has been an observer member of HOTREC and the HotelStars Union, and on December 6 same year it received a conformity assessment certificate from the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center for assigning ‘stars’ to hotels.