Belgian Challenge Airlines plans to launch cargo flights via Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 9. Belgian Challenge Airlines plans to operate cargo flights on the route Ningbo (China)-Ashgabat (Turkmenistan)-Liege (Belgium), an official source told Trend.

According to the source, these issues were discussed between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, with the participation of representatives of the Turkmenistan Airline and the leadership of Belgian Challenge Airlines.

During the meeting, the parties discussed logistics issues, including procedures for launching flights for this company through Turkmenistan, visa support, and much more.

At the same time, they have clearly confirmed their readiness to organize effective cooperation between Challenge Airlines and Turkmen civil aviation.

Challenge Airlines was founded in April 2017 and is based at the airport in Liege, Belgium. The airline carries out cargo air transportation throughout Europe, America, the Middle East, and Africa and also supplies non-standard cargo, such as temperature-controlled goods, automotive products, aerospace products, and animals.