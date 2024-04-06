Turkmenistan showcases prospects of its transport sector in Brussels

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 6. The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium presented the prospects of the country's transport sector at a briefing in Brussels, Trend reports.

According to official data, the briefing organized by the diplomatic mission was attended by representatives of Turkmenistan's Maritime and River Transport Agency (Turkmendenizderyayollary), heads of European media, and scientific and analytical centers.

The main topic of discussion was the strategies of Turkmenistan's transport diplomacy, the innovative capabilities of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, as well as the country's transport and transit prospects.

At the briefing, a vision of the development of regional integration and interaction was presented, as well as a dynamic discussion launched, which opened a platform for the exchange of views between those present.

Furthermore, special attention was paid to the potential of Turkmenistan as one of the key transport hubs in Central Asia.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is striving to actively develop its transport sector, investing significant efforts in improving its infrastructure and modernizing transport networks.

In addition, the country is actively developing its logistics infrastructure, introducing new technologies and management models to improve the efficiency of cargo transportation and provide a higher level of service for its citizens and business partners.

