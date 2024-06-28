Turkmen agency explores regional autonomous navigation dev't project with foreign partners

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 28. Representatives of the Maritime and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary) took part in a meeting of a group of autonomous experts in the field of shipping in the Asia-Pacific region, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the meeting, which took place in Pattaya, the Kingdom of Thailand, was aimed at sharing best practices and discussing topical issues in the field of autonomous shipping development.

As part of this, the parties discussed the possibility of implementing a regional project for the development of autonomous navigation.

Special attention was paid to ensuring the safety of ships through the use of new autonomous technologies in their construction, and the prevention of environmental pollution.

The participants got acquainted with the activities of the terminals of the ports of Pattaya, within which they visited the port of Laem Chabang, which is the largest in the country, located in the territory of Chonburi province, which is 25 kilometers north of Pattaya.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is making efforts to develop maritime transportation, striving to become an important transport hub in the Central Asian region.

To strengthen cooperation with foreign partners, the country enters into agreements with various countries and companies, which contributes to increasing trade volumes and improving logistics chains.