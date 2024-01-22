Series of earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan-China border region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Over the span of an hour and a half, three earthquakes rattled the border between Kyrgyzstan and China, Trend reports.

The most recent seismic activity had a magnitude of 5.8, as reported by Uzbekistan's Seismological Center.

Before that, seismologists recorded another earthquake at the border of Kyrgyzstan and China, this time with a magnitude of 5.7. The tremors did not reach Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 7 quake hit China at 00:09 local time, causing strong tremors in Jeti-Oguz, Aksy, and Tyup districts of Issyk-Kul region.

Uzbekistan experienced ground shakes reaching an intensity of up to 4 points. Kazakhstan’s Almaty recorded tremors measuring 6.7 in magnitude.