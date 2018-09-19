New airports to be built in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

Some 16 new airports of regional importance are planned to be built in Kazakhstan within the next three years, Kazakh media reported citing Acting Deputy Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan Tota Amirova Sept. 19.

"Kazakhstan has vast territories but cannot ensure a permanent link between tourism destinations and major cities of the country, because the local roads system is not developed. There is a problem of accessibility to tourism areas. Therefore, developing regional aviation is an important factor," Amirova said.

Amirova also said the solution to the problem is in the development of regular and seasonal flights between tourism destinations, major cities and regional centers of Kazakhstan.

"In 2018, flights to Alakol Lake near Usharal City were launched from Almaty, Taldykorgan and Astana. A new airport is also being built in Bayanaul District. Flights from Pavlodar, Astana and Karaganda to Bayanaul will be launched by next spring."

Flights from Astana and Almaty to Alakol Lake were launched on June 1, 2018.

