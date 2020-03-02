Kazakhstan cancels some events due to coronavirus outbreak

Kazakhstan 2 March 2020 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan cancels some events due to coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev announced cancellation of some events amid the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to the president’s Twitter.

“I have made the decision to cancel a solemn meeting and concert which was to be held in Nur-Sultan on the occasion of International Women's Day. The decision was made for safety reasons on the back of the coronavirus spreading worldwide,” the message said.

The latest data said that there are no reported coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 89,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in at least 65 countries.

---

