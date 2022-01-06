Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev voices support to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed support to Kazakhstan in striving to ensure stability and prosperity in the country, as was pointed out during a phone talk between Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports on Jan. 6.

The presidents exchanged views on the development of the situation in Kazakhstan, measures taken to stabilize the situation and restore peace and tranquility in the country as soon as possible.

Mirziyoyev reaffirmed his strong support to the people and leadership of Kazakhstan in their striving to ensure stability and prosperity in the country.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.