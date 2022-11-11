Kazakhstan resolutely supports territorial integrity of all states - President Tokayev (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Kazakhstan resolutely supports territorial integrity of all states, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports on November 11.

“Kazakhstan also considers it necessary to strictly observe the UN Charter. This is a necessary principle that fully corresponds to the basic interests of our country. Therefore, we will give priority to this principle," Tokayev noted.