Kazakhstan resolutely supports territorial integrity of all states - President Tokayev (UPDATE)

Kazakhstan Materials 11 November 2022 10:32 (UTC +04:00)

Nargiz Sadikhova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Kazakhstan resolutely supports territorial integrity of all states, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports on November 11.

“Kazakhstan also considers it necessary to strictly observe the UN Charter. This is a necessary principle that fully corresponds to the basic interests of our country. Therefore, we will give priority to this principle," Tokayev noted.

