Central Asian states to join Azerbaijani-Turkish initiative on creating Turkic World Appraisal Specialists Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan support the joint initiative of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on the creation of the Turkic World Appraisal Specialists Union, Marat Baytokov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s Association of Banks Chairman of the Chamber of Appraisers, said, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers.

The statement was made during the online meeting between Vugar Oruj, Chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers, and Marat Baytokov.

Baytokov added that Kazakh, Uzbek, and Kyrgyz Appraisal Chambers jointly decided to join the initiative put forward by Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The sides also agreed to commence preparation for the establishment of the Turkic World Appraisal Specialists Union. The sides proposed a shortlist of three cities to host the ceremony, including Kazakhstan’s Turkestan, Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha, and Türkiye’s most important city Istanbul.

The Chairman of the Chamber of Appraisers of Kazakhstan also proposed signing a memorandum of understanding with the Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers in a bid to foster bilateral cooperation between the organizations.

The initiative to launch the Turkic World Appraisal Specialists Union was put forward after the meeting between Vugar Oruj and Yashar Bahcheci, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Turkish Appraisers Association, in December 2022. The sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining the details of cooperation on the establishment of the Union, as well as a protocol of intent to support the work on launching the joint work with other Turkic-speaking countries.