US shows interest in investments in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 23. Investments from the US into Kazakhstan have been increasing each year, Alibek Kuantyrov, the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, said, during his speech in a roundtable discussion with members of the Kazakhstan-American Business Council (USKBZC), Trend reports.

This event was attended by top executives from major American companies such as Chevron, Boeing, Google, Brownstein, ITIC, Bechtel, and others, led by the Senior Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce, Hush Choksy.

According to Kuantyrov, Kazakhstan has maintained collaboration with many US business giants for three decades, and the amount of investment has been consistently rising.

Representatives from the business sector, in turn, emphasized the effectiveness of the Kazakhstan-American Business Council, which convened in Astana in June 2023. They also expressed their interest in the ongoing tax and investment policy reforms in Kazakhstan.

During the negotiations, the participants acknowledged the significant potential for cooperation in various areas, including digitization, infrastructure development, agriculture, and others.

As Almas Aidarov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, said earlier, Kazakhstan registered a new record-high in foreign direct investment (FDI) flow in 2022, totaling $28 billion. Thus, Kazakhstan took the lead in FDI inflow among the whole Central Asian region.