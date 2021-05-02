Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik state border is stable

Kyrgyzstan 2 May 2021 09:31 (UTC+04:00)
Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik state border is stable

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border at 09:30 a.m. on May 2, 2021 is characterized as stable, the public relations and media department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the information, no incidents or shootings were recorded over the past night. The movement of vehicles on the Osh-Isfana highway is unimpeded.

The parties began to withdraw additional forces and assets from the line of the state border to the permanent deployment locations.

The coordination of the commission's actions on the implementation of the agreements reached in the course of bilateral negotiations is carried out by the First Deputy Chairman - Director of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, Colonel Ularbek Sharsheev.

