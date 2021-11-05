Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan to consider possibility of exchanging students and teachers

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the State of Kuwait Azamat Karagulov met on Nov. 4 with Minister of Education of the State of Kuwait, Dr. Ali Fahd Al-Mudaf, in order to exchange views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of education, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Ambassador Karagulov discussed the history of relations between the sides in the field of education and noted the activities of the Eastern University named after M. Kashgari-Barskani, which was opened in 1999, as its main achievements. He also touched upon the tasks of further development of interdepartmental and interuniversity relations, preparation for the signing of bilateral agreements within the framework of the forthcoming official visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic to Kuwait.

Minister of Education, Dr. Ali Al-Mudaf, assured the readiness of the Kuwaiti side to expand cooperation, noting the positive experience of teaching Kyrgyz students in universities and language centers in Kuwait, and also to consider the possibilities of supporting joint educational projects, including the exchange of students and teachers as the epidemiological situation improves.

The sides also exchanged views on the experience of the two states in organizing training in universities in the context of a pandemic and post-coronavirus period. In conclusion, the sides confirmed their intentions to continue joint and active efforts in the implementation of promising tasks in the field of education.