Kyrgyzstan, Belarus discuss resumption of air transportation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 6. Kyrgyzstan and Belarus discussed the resumption of air transportation between the two countries, along with issues regarding connecting flights at the airports of Bishkek and Minsk with the possibility of passengers exiting into the city, Trend reports.

In August 2021, the Kyrgyz airline "Avia Traffic Company" launched a flight from Bishkek to Minsk. The flights were operated once a week using Airbus A320 aircraft. However, flight operations on this route were later suspended.

The discussion took the form of a video roundtable conference, attended by Irina Voronovich, the Director of the Tourism Department at the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of Belarus, and Samat Shatmanov, the Director of the Tourism Department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, as well as representatives from Belarusian Minsk Airport and Kyrgyzstan's Manas Airport.

The meeting also addressed matters related to the logistical connectivity between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, and with focus on enhancing mutual tourist flows.

In particular, the Belarusian side presented various forms of tourism, including agro-ecotourism, ecological tourism, and historical-cultural tourism. They showcased opportunities for arranging the leisure activities of Kyrgyz citizens in Belarus's sanatoriums and resorts.

