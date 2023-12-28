China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction due in 2024 - Kyrgyz official

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 28. The commencement of the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is anticipated in 2024, Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan, Zhalyn Zheenaliev, said during a press conference, Trend reports.

He highlighted that alongside this development, the initiation of projects for the modernization of the "Manas" airport and the construction of a ring road in Uzgen is expected. Moreover, the construction of a large-scale solar power station with a capacity of 1.5 GW is also on the horizon.

"In total, if all the planned projects kick off in 2024, there's a possibility of attracting investments ranging from $7 to $9 billion into Kyrgyzstan by 2026," he added.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.

According to information from Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, technical and economic justification for the project was developed with joint financing by the parties involved in the construction of the railway. This justification was approved in June of the current year. Currently, the parties are discussing optimal funding models for railway construction.