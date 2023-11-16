Tajikistan's development strategies conform with SDG - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Tajikistan's long-term and medium-term development strategies are largely in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), about 70 percent of 160 strategic documents are in line with these goals, Tajikistan's Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Ashurboy Solehzoda said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.

"Tajikistan is dedicated to attaining the SDGs and related targets within the framework of the 2030 Agenda, as the national development strategy for the period until 2030 serves as a foundation for aligning national priorities with SDG-related initiatives," he stressed.

The II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development aims to increase experience exchange and cooperation with regional countries and international organizations in the execution of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

The event is attended by high-ranking officials from Europe and CIS countries, representatives of the UN, international financial and regional organizations, government institutions, representatives of civil society and private sector, as well as experts.

