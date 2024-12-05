Trade between Tajikistan, Egypt to set to see subsequent phase

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 5. A groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding has been executed, fostering dynamic trade and economic collaboration between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Investment and Trade of Egypt, Trend reports.

The signing event was a pivotal moment during the Third Session of the Tajik-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission, as Tajikistan's ministry noted, showcasing dynamic leadership from Tajik Minister Zavqi Zavqizoda and Egyptian Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat.

The two countries have also agreed to collaborate on establishing joint ventures in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, footwear, and building materials—including tiles and granite—through direct investments. They also plan to simplify bilateral trade procedures.

During the commission's meeting, the delegations from Tajikistan and Egypt signed three documents, including an agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Egypt on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs activities and a protocol for the third session of the Tajik-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission.

The purpose of the meeting was to implement agreements made during the leaders' meeting on March 10, 2022, and to further strengthen bilateral ties based on mutual interests. Discussions covered a broad range of topics, including trade, investment, industry, agriculture, tourism, education, and healthcare.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel