WHO European high-level Conference underway in Ashgabat

The two-day World Health Organization (WHO) European High-level Conference on Noncommunicable Diseases began its work on April 9 in Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the WHO.

The WHO European Region includes 53 countries.

It is expected that following the conference, a roadmap for fulfilling global and regional commitments at the country level through the implementation of intersectoral measures by multiple interested sides in various fields will be adopted, the report said.

The first European High-level Conference on Noncommunicable Diseases was held in Ashgabat December 2013.

The European Region has long been a leader in the fight against noncommunicable diseases, the WHO noted. But at the same time, it is necessary to achieve greater progress in solving such problems as tobacco use, alcoholism, obesity, unhealthy diets, insufficient physical activity, hypertension and diabetes.

The region has been successful in ensuring a 1.5 percent annual decline in the rate of premature mortality from cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases.

