Factors contributing to effectiveness of neutral foreign policy of Turkmenistan

Esen Aydogdyev,

Rector of the International University

for the Humanities and Development

After entering the Peace of Westphalia era, which paved the way for modern inter-state politics and created the framework for modern international relations, the world order has faced challenges of various characters and scale. Today’s international system is politically, economically, and technologically more complex than when the institutional pillars of the current order were established back in the XX century. Modern states have responded to this complexity by creating foreign policies based on their national interests and visions of world order. Among them, Turkmenistan is considered an exemplary state in terms of building an effective foreign policy that harmoniously combines national interests with the common interests of the global community. In 1995, as a result of a far-sighted strategy, neutral status became a cornerstone of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan, safeguarding its image as a reliable partner. It set the stage for the Turkmen state to chart out its path for development and progress on its own terms while respecting the fundamental principles of international peace and cooperation. Based on analysis of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, one can distinguish core factors contributing to its effectiveness: an early long-term commitment to neutrality status, clear formulation of neutrality in doctrinal foreign-policy documents and legislation, and taking an active position in international cooperation.

First, Turkmenistan’s commitment to permanent neutrality status in the early years of its independence signaled to the world that our country’s foreign policy would be unique and it was ready to invest significant resources to develop this policy in the long-run. The choice was based on careful consideration of our country’s history, culture, and economics. This wise and pragmatic vision, twice enshrined in the Turkmen Constitution, has turned into the main pillar of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy since its declaration and has guided the Turkmen nation-state, founded on the ancient culture of the Turkmen people, to transform into a fast-growing economy upheld by political stability. Over the past decades, Turkmenistan’s positive neutrality has been instrumental in the country’s active role in the region and beyond, promoting stability, good neighborly relations, and regional cooperation. In a number of cases, our country has offered its territory and its good offices for talks between opposing parties. One could refer to the role the country played in promoting peace talks between various Tajik actors in 1995-96, or to its considerable contribution to peace talks among conflicting parties in Afghanistan, in 1997. Bearing in mind all UN resolutions and initiatives, proposed and adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan, today we can clearly see that our country undoubtedly shows its readiness to provide its political space and capacity for all regional and global processes aimed at peaceful, diplomatic reconciliation of the existing or potential tensions and disputes.

A second factor contributing to the effective foreign policy is the timely integration of core principles, values, and objectives of neutrality in national programmatic documents and legislation. Today, successful implementation of the national foreign policy mission takes its origins from conceptual documents, adopted over the years of independence. They determined the foreign policy line of independent Turkmenistan in the face of urgent issues of the international development agenda. On December 27, 1995, along with the Constitutional Law on the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan, the “Concept of the Foreign Policy of Turkmenistan as a Neutral State” was adopted. The concept covers three fundamental directions of national foreign policy: political, economic, and humanitarian. It also identifies six main objectives, which continue to serve as a foundation of the foreign policy strategy of our country up to this day:

- maintaining and strengthening the state sovereignty of Turkmenistan, increasing its role and importance in the system of international relations;

- creation of the most favorable foreign policy conditions for the internal development of the state;

- upholding and realizing the national interests of Turkmenistan by all forms of contacts established in international practice;

- ensuring the security of Turkmenistan by political, diplomatic means;

- development of constructive mutually beneficial cooperation with all foreign partners based on equality and mutual respect;

- ensuring full compliance of Turkmenistan's foreign policy actions with international law and the UN Charter.

Since then Turkmenistan has regularly updated its foreign policy concept where the commitment to permanent neutrality remains unchanged. On March 20, 2008, by the decree of the Head of the state, the “Main directions of implementation of the foreign policy strategy of neutral Turkmenistan for the period 2008-2012” was adopted. The document ensured the country's national interests in the international arena as well as strengthened the position and enhanced the role of Turkmenistan in the system of international relations.

The strategic task of formulating a foreign policy course of Turkmenistan based on an accurate assessment of long-term national objectives as well as foremost interests has been fixed in the “Concept of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan for the period 2013-2017”. Developed under the guidance of the President of Turkmenistan, the policy document determined the neutrality status as its primary principle and fundamental outlook.

The “Concept of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan for the period 2017-2023” sets forth the priority areas of international activity to create favorable international conditions for the development of the national economy, expand and diversify trade and economic relations with foreign countries, ensure political and diplomatic support of the foreign economic strategy aimed at attracting foreign investment, advanced technologies, and innovative solutions. Ultimately, the comprehensive development of reciprocal trade and economic relations of Turkmenistan with other states and its integration into the world economic infrastructure constitute the priority basis of the long-term geo-economic strategy of our country. Hence, the foreign policy concept serves as a well-elaborated, logically-constructed, and strategic program of actions in contemporary international relations.

The third factor of effectiveness in the foreign policy of Turkmenistan is taking an active position with regard to the international cooperation agenda. The neutrality of Turkmenistan developed into a responsive and robust mechanism that combines the core principles of international law and diplomacy with development-oriented initiatives. It also incorporates valuable experience in peace dialogue and the implementation of preventive measures based on the promotion and implementation of global initiatives aimed at strengthening the international partnership. Therefore, today neutral Turkmenistan is well-recognized for its bold and constructive initiatives aimed at creating sustainable institutions and frameworks of cooperation. Global recognition of Turkmenistan’s constructive approach towards regional issues was reflected in the decision of the United Nations to establish the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat in the year 2007.

As a country pursuing active neutrality policy, Turkmenistan’s initiatives played a prominent role in the joint consideration and adoption of high-level international agreements, and conventions, in such important areas as peace maintenance, security and sustainable development, regional cooperation and development, energy transit, expansion of international trade and economic relations, strengthening of transport and communications infrastructure, deepening humanitarian ties and other areas.

Today, Turkmenistan participates in existing regional and global cooperation frameworks and proposes to create new instruments and platforms for multilateral cooperation. In recent years, our country chaired international organizations such as the International Energy Charter, International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, the Commonwealth of Independent States. In many areas, Turkmenistan acts as the initiator of new forums. For example, the First Global Conference on Sustainable Transport of the United Nations was convened in Ashgabat in 2016. In 2019, Turkmenistan gathered the Caspian countries to the First Caspian Economic Forum. The Final document of the first Caspian Economic Forum was adopted as the document of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. Turkmenistan has sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan investing social, health, education infrastructure, and disaster relief to countries such as Tajikistan, China, Haiti. From the perspective of Turkmenistan, such aid is also an indispensable aspect of the humane neutrality policy of our country.

This year bears special significance to Turkmenistan as we are celebrating 25 years of permanent neutrality that has been recognized twice by the world community: through the UN General Assembly Resolutions, 50/80A: “Permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan” on the 12th of December 1995 and another resolution adopted on the 3rd of June 2015. Over a quarter of a century, Turkmenistan has remained committed to building harmonious relations with its neighbors and promoting peace and security in the world. Under the wise leadership of our esteemed President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan has sought to harness its geopolitical, economic, and human potential to provide to its people a high quality of life, dynamic economy, and peaceful relations with the external world. Furthermore, in its 71st session, the United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted the Resolution declaring December 12 as International Neutrality Day. This is not only a diplomatic achievement for our country but also an opportunity to integrate the peace-loving norms of neutrality in international frameworks.

The events in Turkmenistan since the beginning of 2020, which is celebrated under the motto “Turkmenistan – Home of Neutrality”, indicate that our country is dynamically developing in the international arena thanks to its peaceful and constructive foreign policy. The 25-year history of permanent neutrality has proved that Turkmenistan chose the path of being an active and constructive member of the international community, fulfilling all its obligations in accordance with international law and developing new approaches in response to a changing world. Analysis of the latest developments in the socio-economic and political life of Turkmenistan shows that under the leadership of our Esteemed President our motherland will continue to enhance the factors that support the effectiveness of its foreign policy.