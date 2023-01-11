Turkmenistan took part in plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Chairman of the lower house of the Turkmen parliament Gulshat Mammedova on January 8-10, 2023, took part in the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held in the Turkish city of Antalya, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Delegations from 27 countries of the world took part in the meeting held on the theme Promoting Multilateralism in the Changing International Dynamics. At the opening, speeches were heard by the Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Mohammad Reza Majidi, the acting Speaker of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Türkiye and APA Mustafa Shentop, as well as the chairmen of the parliaments of the participating countries.

In her speech, Mammedova noted that Turkmenistan attaches special importance to cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, ecology, and cultural and humanitarian diplomacy in the international space, and also added that the Turkmen parliament is interested in bilateral and multilateral cooperation in ensuring peace and security through parliamentary diplomacy.

Meanwhile, within the framework of the last forum, meetings of the Political Committee, the Executive Committee, and the Standing Committees of the APA were held, at which parliamentarians exchanged views on issues on the agenda of the committees, made proposals to increase the effectiveness of the structures, considered draft decisions.

Following the meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, a declaration was adopted.