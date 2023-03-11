Turkmenistan, Iran discuss issues related to desertification of agricultural lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Turkmenistan discussed desertification of farmlands with Iran within the framework of the international "Partnership for Food Security under Climate Change" conference, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

These issues were discussed during the meeting of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with Vice President of Iran and Head of the Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh, who arrived in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat at the head of a delegation to participate in this international conference.

During the talks, the parties, noting the relevance of environmental issues, talked about the need to combine efforts in the fight against climate change and environmental problems, primarily on a regional scale.

In particular, attention was focused on the consolidation of actions to combat desertification of farmland and sandstorms, water problems. In this regard, the timeliness of the international conference on food security in the context of climate change was emphasized.

In addition, the parties touched upon the main areas of cooperation in trade, economic, energy, transport and logistics spheres. In the context of further development of trade and economic partnership, the special importance of the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation was emphasized.

Turkmenistan jointly with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) held the international conference "Partnership for Food Security under Climate Change" in Ashgabat on March 9 through 10..