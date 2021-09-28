Uzbekneftegaz obtains gas flow from well in Shimoliy Berdak field

Uzbekneftegaz successfully completed the workover at well No. 72 at the Shimoliy Berdak field of the Ustyurt gas production department, Trend reports citing Uzbekneftegaz JSC.

Perforation and blasting operations under pressure were carried out in the interval of 2314-2312 meters. As a result of the well development, an industrial gas flow was obtained with a daily flow rate of 71,000 cubic meters and 0.5 tons of gas condensate.

Uzbeknefteqaz is carrying out large-scale work to increase production of natural gas at the fields.

In particular, along with the overhaul of wells, drilling of new wells, repair and commissioning of abandoned wells in the complex is being carried out.

Shimoliy Berdak gas condensate field is located in the Muynak region of Karakalpakstan and was commissioned in 2006.