Toshkent Metro to be under jurisdiction of Transport Ministry of Uzbekistan following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Natavan Rzayeva- Trend:

As it was noted in the decree signed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev "Toshkent Metro" is removed from the "Uzbekiston Temir Yullari" and transferred to the structure of the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to the decree, the management of "Toshkent Metro" will be appointed by the Minister of Transport in coordination with the Cabinet of Ministers.

A plan of priority measures aimed at ensuring the safety of passenger traffic and train traffic in “Toshkent metro” for 2021-2023 was approved in the decree.