Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 10

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 221 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 10, 307 patients recovered, and 3 patients died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 188,619 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 184,814 of them have recovered, and 1,346 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 85 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 47 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 1 person in Karakalpakstan, 14 people in Andijan region, 9 people in Bukhara region, 4 people in Jizzakh region, 2 people in Navoi region, 5 people in Namangan region, 17 people in Samarkand region, 4 people in the Syrdarya region, 1 person in the Surkhandarya region, 22 people in the Fergana region and 10 people in the Khorezm region.