Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 15

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 230 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 14, 400 patients recovered, and 2 patients died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 189,915 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 186,191 of them have recovered, and 1,358 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 208 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 75 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 2 people in Karakalpakstan, 9 people in Andijan region, 3 people in Bukhara region, 3 people in Jizzakh region,6 people in Kashkandarya region, 3 people in Navoi region, 17 people in Namangan region, 21 people in Samarkand region, 6 people in the Syrdarya region, 3 people in the Surkhandarya region, 18 people in the Fergana region and 22 people in the Khorezm region.