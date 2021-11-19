Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 19

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 266 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 18, 316 patients recovered, and 3 patients died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 190,850 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 187,319 of them have recovered, and 1,370 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 91 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 66 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 19 people in Andijan region, 8 people in Bukhara region, 6 people in Jizzakh region, 4 people in Navoi region, 13 people in Namangan region, 19 people in Samarkand region, 3 people in the Syrdarya region, 3 people in the Surkhandarya region, 19 people in the Fergana region and 15 people in the Khorezm region.