Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 3

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 143,947 with 30 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

532 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 146 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,305,176 patients out of a total of 7,531,924 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

921 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,010,585 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,395,128 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,864,847 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.