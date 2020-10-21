Iran exports over $30 billion worth of goods in 6 months

Over 30 billion dollars worth of goods, including gasoline and methanol as major export items, were exported from Iran over the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020-September 21, 2020), Trend reports citing İRNA.

Director General of Provincial Affairs of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade Iraj Hassanpour made the remarks during the induction ceremony held for introducing caretaker of Northern Khorasan Industry, Mines and Trade Department on Tuesday.

Over 74 percent of the items were exported to China, UAE, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan, he said, noting that the amount of exports from the country reached 36 billion dollars by October 13, 2020.

Referring to some of the adverse impacts of sanctions and economic problems, he said, "The enemy is trying to close all the economic breathing holes of the country with sanctions."

Hassanpour hailed surge in producing sanitary items in Iran, saying, "With the outbreak of coronavirus, we faced a shortage of hygienic items, but now the production of face masks has increased from 200,000 a day to 14 million."