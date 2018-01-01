Iran’s Rouhani calls for respecting people criticism

1 January 2018 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the officials of the country must take the demands of the people into account.

“People have points regarding the livelihood problems, corruption, and lack of transparency in the performance of some institutions. They want more relaxed atmosphere… the demands of the people must be taken into account,” the president tweeted on Monday.

Over the past five days, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices.

The protesters later chanted slogans against the government and high ranking officials in the country.

According to the state-run TV, at least 10 individuals were killed in the protests.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Iran protests death toll reaches 10 (Updated)
Politics 1 January 14:28
Iranians free to express criticism, stage protest: Rouhani
Politics 31 December 2017 22:21
Iran allegedly blocks Instagram, Telegram
Politics 31 December 2017 16:54
Iranian security official denies curfew report in Tehran
Politics 30 December 2017 17:48
Interior minister warns against protests in Iran
Politics 30 December 2017 17:17
Azerbaijan parliament speaker invited to IPU meeting in Tehran
Politics 30 December 2017 12:05
Iranian VP accuses opponents of planning anti-Rouhani protests
Politics 29 December 2017 16:14
France has its reason to support Trump against Iran
Politics 26 December 2017 18:15
Iranian president may visit Azerbaijan, Central Asia
Politics 25 December 2017 15:25
Iranian border guard killed in armed clash with drug smugglers
Society 25 December 2017 12:32
Moderate earthquake in southeastern Iran destroys 300 houses
Society 22 December 2017 18:32
Earthquake near Iranian capital kills 1, injures 97
Society 21 December 2017 14:22
Turkey, Iran welcome Baku’s candidature to host World EXPO-2025
Azerbaijan 20 December 2017 14:26
Turkey to host next meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish FMs
Politics 20 December 2017 12:27
Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan to involve private sector in trilateral cooperation, says Zarif
Politics 20 December 2017 12:14
UAE suspends flights to Iran
Arab World 20 December 2017 12:05
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Iran achieved good results in joint projects (PHOTO)
Politics 19 December 2017 18:47
Iran's Zarif arrives in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
Politics 19 December 2017 18:22