Iran Parliament speaker obliges gov't to implement “People's Livelihood Protection Act” as soon as possible

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 27

Trend:



Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf asked the government to implement the law on protection of people's livelihood as soon as possible, Trend reported.



"Given the Supreme Leader`s order on supporting the low-income families, the government is now expected to implement the "People's Livelihood Protection Act",” Qalibaf said in a statement on his Instagram account.



"According to this law, 60 million of our dear compatriots must be subsidized for basic goods by the end of the year,” he said.



He went on to announce that the parliament decided to continue this support in the next Iranian year (Start on March 21, 2021) budget bill.