Iran to follow FATF-related bills

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.27

Trend:

The Iranian government is to form a joint working group with relevant institutions to follow the issue of FATF-related bills, said the Vice President for Legal Affairs.

"Following the issue of FATF –related bills are being reviewed and the case has not left behind, said Laya Joneidi, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The issue of pursuing the case of four bills has not been abandoned since it is a general issue for the country," she said.

"The preparations were done to form a joint working group with relevant institutions to agree on the process of continuing the work. The work of two bills has been done and two other bills that are treaties would be reviewed in the joint working group," Joneidi added.

"Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is not only an organization and countries in the regional and international working group are part of it, but Iran also is observer member in the Eurasian Group in FATF and has not lost its position," she noted.

The Iranian government has prepared four bills proposing legal reforms to meet FATF standards.

Аmendments to its Counter-Terrorist Financing and Anti-Money Laundering acts have been enacted, but the bills to ratify the Palermo (Convention against Transnational Organized Crime) and Terrorist Financing conventions have not been verified.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-money laundering watchdog put Iran on its blacklist after Tehran failed to comply with international anti-terrorism funding norms.