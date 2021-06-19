Iran's MFA sends note of protest to UK's Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The UK's Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran and given a note of protest, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to him, counter-revolutionaries put pressure on Iranian voters in London and Birmingham during the presidential election yesterday on June 18.

As reported, Iran's presidential election was held in 234 polling stations in 133 representations abroad yesterday.

According to the preliminary results of the Iran’s Election Committee for 13th presidential election in Iran, a total of 28.6 million people has voted. The Chief Justice of Iran and a representative of the conservative faction, Ebrahim Raisi, won with 17.8 million votes (62 percent).