Iran to take part in exhibition on reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran will take part in the first exhibition on the restoration, reconstruction and development of Azerbaijan's Karabakh on October 20-22, 2021, Iran's trade attaché to Azerbaijan Mehdi Babaei said, Trend reports citing Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).

Babaei noted that the Iranian pavilion with the participation of the Tabriz International Exhibition Center will operate at the exhibition.

Those, who are interested in participating in this exhibition can get the necessary information from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

---

