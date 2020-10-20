Iran`s President reacts to restriction of essential goods and medicine`s supply

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 20

Iranian President said that in the current situation, with the available facilities, there is no reason to limit the supply of essential goods and medicine.



The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran and the Ministers of Industry, Mines and Trade and the Economy and Finance have announced their 6-month reports at the 175th meeting of the Economic Coordination Headquarters on Tuesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.



President Hassan Rouhani addressed the health and lives of the people as the priority of the government.



“The government will do its best to support the health of the people and the responsible organizations are obliged to provide the necessary coordination in the production and distribution of the needs to ensure safe and fast access throughout the country,” he said.



"In the current special situation, using the capacities and economic mechanisms of the country to supply the basic goods and raw materials and confronting the oppressive sanctions imposed by the US, with the intention of crippling production and economy, are among the priorities,” he added.



The President noted the Government`s strategies to provide the necessary resources to continue the country's development projects including selling stocks, surplus government assets and bonds, amending the tax law, managing liquidity to reduce inflation, and orienting towards production.



Referring to other government programs to stabilize the foreign exchange and commodity markets and control inflation, Rouhani added that "Prioritize imports following foreign exchange earnings and take special measures to return export earned foreign exchange to provide country's the production and import needs are among the government`s policies.”