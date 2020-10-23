Iran increases number of emergency beds in hospitals

23 October 2020
Iran increases number of emergency beds in hospitals

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.23

Iran's Health Ministry has already added 2,000 emergency beds to hospitals and health care centers and is expected to add 2,000 more emergency beds by the end of the current Iranian year (started March 20,2020) to fight COVID-19, said deputy health minister Ghasem Janbabaei.

"Following this plan, the necessary measures were taken to add 80 beds to health care hospitals in the coming week," said Janbabaei, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The aim of the Health Ministry is to improve laboratory equipment and reduce the spread of the coronavirus by providing testing kits ," he said while visiting a hospital in Torbat-e Heydarieh County.

"The ministry is expected to increase testing kits in Torbat-e Heydarieh County in Razavi Khorasan Province to identify the patients and increase the laboratory equipment," he added.

"Healthcare centers and Medical Science University in Torbat-e Heydarieh provide services to 1 million people in the region and the capacities of these centers should be increased therefore new hospital will be opened in the county," he said.

