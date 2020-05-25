Armenia ranks 6th with number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people

As of May 24, Armenia ranks 6th in the world with the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people, and in particular, in Armenia’s case, this indicator is 126, as reported on Our World in Data, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

Ahead of Armenia are Qatar (601 cases), Bahrain (228 cases), Kuwait (210 cases), Chile (184 cases) and São Tomé and Príncipe (182 cases).

As of May 24 (11 a.m.), Armenia has reported 359 COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths.