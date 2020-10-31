Russia warns Armenia about ban on import of tomatoes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

The Pepino mosaic virus was found in tomatoes supplied by Armenia to Russia, Trend reports with reference to rbc.ru.

It is dangerous for many vegetables, therefore, if re-detected, Russia will have to restrict imports.

“Pepino mosaic virus was detected in a batch of tomatoes that arrived in Russia from Armenia. In this regard, Rosselkhoznadzor warned Yerevan about a possible ban on the import of these vegetables,” the press service of the Rosselkhoznadzor said.

In this regard, Rosselkhoznadzor contacted the deputy head of the food safety inspection body under the government of Armenia, noting that it has carried out monitoring in Russian greenhouse complexes and farms that grow tomatoes in the open field.

The virus was not detected anywhere, from which the service concluded that it was supplied from Armenia.

“Rosselkhoznadzor asked the Armenian side to strengthen control over vegetables supplied to Russia. In case of the re-detection of the virus in regulated goods, the Rosselkhoznadzor will be forced to apply restrictive measures against their import from Armenia,” the statement said.