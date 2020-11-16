Pashinyan urges servicemen from Karabakh to resolve issue of "whining" protesters
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16
Trend:
By making a Facebook post, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the military servicemen to return from Nagorno-Karabakh to Yerevan and resolve the issue "with whining under the walls", Trend reports citing Izvestia.
“I watched dozens of videos of military personnel from the front line. I am struck by the thoughtfulness of the guys. You guys are right. I am waiting for you in Yerevan to finally resolve the issues with the whining under the walls,'' Pashinyan said.
“Subscribers of the politician criticized, noting that the protesters are also Armenian people,” said the Armenian PM.
