Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Georgia will receive Remdesivir from October 25-30
At the initiative of the Georgian government and with the direct participation of the Ministry of Health, Georgia will receive Remdesivir from October 25-30, said Tengiz Tsertsvadze, the director of the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
“This medicine is a luxury as only America has the opportunity to have it. In some cases it takes two months to deliver the medication.
From October 25-30, critically ill patients with coronavirus will be treated with Remdesivir, and monoclonal antibodies will be available in the near future,” noted Tsertsvadze.
