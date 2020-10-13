Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Georgia will receive Remdesivir from October 25-30

Georgia 13 October 2020 08:55 (UTC+04:00)
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Georgia will receive Remdesivir from October 25-30

At the initiative of the Georgian government and with the direct participation of the Ministry of Health, Georgia will receive Remdesivir from October 25-30, said Tengiz Tsertsvadze, the director of the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“This medicine is a luxury as only America has the opportunity to have it. In some cases it takes two months to deliver the medication.

From October 25-30, critically ill patients with coronavirus will be treated with Remdesivir, and monoclonal antibodies will be available in the near future,” noted Tsertsvadze.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia in any case to be forced to withdraw from Karabakh - Georgian expert
Armenia in any case to be forced to withdraw from Karabakh - Georgian expert
Armenia purposefully destroying Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural values in occupied territories - Turkish government
Armenia purposefully destroying Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural values in occupied territories - Turkish government
Strategic Studies Center: Armenia's macroeconomic prospects do not bode well for investors
Strategic Studies Center: Armenia's macroeconomic prospects do not bode well for investors
Loading Bars
Latest
More capital inflows but fewer deals: $80M invested in Turkey-based startups in H1 Finance 08:58
Afghanistan hails Iran’s position in Afghan Peace Process Politics 08:57
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Georgia will receive Remdesivir from October 25-30 Georgia 08:55
Kazakhstan invites investors from Slovakia, Hungary to cooperate Kazakhstan 08:50
Azerbaijani Tartar region under fire by Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:49
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 13 Oil&Gas 08:46
Armenian armed forces shelling Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam regions Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:45
More than 10 million early votes in U.S. presidential election US 08:04
Mainland China reports first local COVID-19 infections in nearly two months Other News 07:18
Asian stocks set to rise as tech, stimulus hopes fuel global rally Finance 06:23
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 7.8 mln: Johns Hopkins University US 05:35
World Bank's Malpass says G20 may agree to only six-month debt relief extension Finance 04:48
U.N. chief urges development banks to stop financing fossil fuel projects World 03:56
Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street Finance 03:09
$5 trillion investor group sets tougher portfolio carbon targets Economy 02:16
Number of COVID patients in French intensive care units highest in nearly five months Europe 01:27
Open offices losing popularity in Latvia due to pandemic Europe 00:39
Oil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume Oil&Gas 12 October 23:42
Millions back to school as in-person education expands amid pandemic in Turkey Turkey 12 October 22:24
President Ilham Aliyev: The bombing of Ganja is yet another manifestation of the ugly face of Armenian fascism Politics 12 October 21:46
President Aliyev: Armenia continued his ugly deeds almost immediately after ceasefire Politics 12 October 21:43
President of Azerbaijan: Armenia losing in all directions of front Politics 12 October 21:41
Video message of President Ilham Aliyev was presented at the opening ceremony of 71st IAC 2020 (VIDEO) Politics 12 October 21:38
Some 15 neighboring states host 70% of Iranian exports Business 12 October 21:34
Uzbekistan’s tally of novel coronavirus cases surpasses 61,200 Uzbekistan 12 October 20:56
Georgia to receive up to 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines as soon as effective one becomes available Georgia 12 October 20:22
Azerbaijani ministry’s special commission assessing damage caused to Ganja by Armenia's missile strike Politics 12 October 19:47
Armenian side fails to damage Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure Economy 12 October 19:33
Turkish labor migrants visiting Russia down over 9M2020 Turkey 12 October 18:42
Verification mechanisms under development within Karabakh conflict settlement – Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 18:42
Number of labor migrants from Turkey in Uzbekistan plunges over 9M2020 Turkey 12 October 18:39
Oil handling surges at Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport Transport 12 October 18:39
Iran testing coronavirus vaccine Society 12 October 18:37
Uzbekistan boosts honey export almost 5 times Uzbekistan 12 October 18:25
Fitch Ratings predicts Uzbekistan to avoid recession in 2020 Finance 12 October 18:22
EU Council discuss situation within Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 18:16
Iran’s Parsian Gas Refining Company boosts gas condensate processing Oil&Gas 12 October 18:13
Turkish Trade Ministry says export of locally-made cement to Azerbaijan drops Turkey 12 October 18:04
World Bank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's industrial sector in 2021 Finance 12 October 18:04
Fitch Rating talks about financial metrics of Georgian banking sector Business 12 October 18:04
ADB talks about ongoing projects in Georgia Business 12 October 18:04
General Prosecutor's Office discloses number of victims as result of Armenia’s missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja Politics 12 October 18:03
Baku can't wait for justice for another 30 years - Turkish Minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 18:00
Heathrow taps bond markets, eyes further cost cuts to weather COVID-19 Europe 12 October 17:58
Number of tourists visited Georgia from Russia decreases in nine months Transport 12 October 17:56
Significant citizens lost their source of income during pandemic in Georgia Finance 12 October 17:56
Old Orthodox church in Ganja also damaged due to Armenian shelling Politics 12 October 17:56
S&P Global Ratings predicts not significant impact on Uzbek National Bank's funding profile Finance 12 October 17:56
EU gas production down by 14% y-o-y Oil&Gas 12 October 17:44
Shelling of Ganja by Armenia - absolutely immoral, violates concepts of humanity - Lev Spivak Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 17:42
Azerbaijani community in France posted slogans about Armenia’s provocations, says State Committee for Diaspora Affairs Society 12 October 17:38
Kazakhstan, UAE to jointly implement several agricultural projects Business 12 October 17:35
Foreign diplomats see Armenia’s war crimes committed in Azerbaijan’s Ganja with own eyes - Assistant to president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 17:35
Iraniam FM's visit to China was to remove obstacles in bilateral ties - official Business 12 October 17:26
Any help - important today to support victims of war ! Politics 12 October 17:25
US' 9M2020 imports of cement from Turkey edges up Turkey 12 October 17:19
Ombudsman addresses int’l organizations via video message in connection with Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan Politics 12 October 17:19
Political dialogue of Karabakh conflict parties shouldn't be delayed - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 17:17
Kazakhstan’s Kazakhmys Corporation to fund its working capital via attracted tranche Business 12 October 17:17
Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan held a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of Japan Business 12 October 17:11
Farmers in Azerbaijan's Shaki continue tobacco production Business 12 October 17:09
China's import of steel from Turkey rises over 9M2020 Turkey 12 October 17:09
Turkmenistan takes back citizens from Ukraine due to pandemic Transport 12 October 16:58
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Azerbaijan spikes Turkey 12 October 16:50
Bioelectric station to be constructed in Kazakhstan’s Zhezkazgan Oil&Gas 12 October 16:49
Armenia's report about "downed" Azerbaijani Su-25 - lie, Defense Ministry says Politics 12 October 16:49
Armenia doesn't know what humanity is - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 16:47
EBRD wants to explore possibility of opening credit line to Turkmen banks Finance 12 October 16:43
Azerbaijan opens criminal case against WarGonzo founder due to extremist calls Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 16:42
Georgia increases export of hazelnuts Business 12 October 16:41
EBRD finances new landfill project in Georgia Business 12 October 16:40
Imports of gasoline and diesel fuel up to Georgia Oil&Gas 12 October 16:39
Azerbaijani Bank BTB completes 3Q2020 with profit Finance 12 October 16:38
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 12 October 16:36
Armenia wants to provoke Azerbaijan into retaliation and draw CSTO into the conflict, says editor-in-chief of Day.az Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 16:30
Azerbaijani UAV "shot down" by Armenia turned out to be "biplane" - Defense Ministry Politics 12 October 16:28
Georgia reveals volume of picked grape in Racha region Business 12 October 16:28
Georgian Tsivis Kveli company to expand its sales market Business 12 October 16:24
#stoparmanianterrorism from Baku Higher Oil School (VIDEO) Society 12 October 16:18
Production of Iran's Anguran mine increases Business 12 October 16:16
The National Institute for International Education of Korea invites international students for “2021 Global Korea Scholarship Other News 12 October 16:14
EBRD reveals results of meeting with Turkmenistan Finance 12 October 16:12
Chevron announced liquidation of its representative office in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12 October 16:10
Hereti Trading Group exporting Georgian wine to US Business 12 October 16:09
Fall in UK shoppers slows as consumers adapt to new COVID-19 curbs Europe 12 October 15:59
Georgian TMT company invest funds in increasing production Business 12 October 15:58
Cargo from Dubai arrives in Haifa, cementing Israel-UAE trade route Arab World 12 October 15:57
Armenian leadership must apologize to UN and Azerbaijan - Turkish president's adviser Politics 12 October 15:56
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan continue to increase Finance 12 October 15:53
Georgia reveals volume of exported apples Business 12 October 15:47
Azerbaijan regards missile attack on Ganja as vandalism and barbarism - assistant to president Politics 12 October 15:45
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry providing field services to regional farmers Business 12 October 15:44
Azerbaijan confirms 47 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 12 October 15:43
Putin congratulates Tajikistan’s Rahmon on victory in presidential election Russia 12 October 15:38
Trump victory may cause almost 10% decline for oil prices - JP Morgan Oil&Gas 12 October 15:28
Azerbaijan shows newly liberated Suleymanli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 12 October 15:23
Iran's COVID-19 daily death toll reaches new record Society 12 October 15:19
Iran to boost electricity generation potential Oil&Gas 12 October 15:18
Former PM of Pakistan sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 12 October 15:17
Hand-made carpet export data of Iran's Markazi Province revealed Business 12 October 15:08
All news