Georgian CEC reveals preliminary results of parliamentary elections

Based on preliminary results of the Central Election Commission (CEC), the Georgian Dream has 48.15 percent of votes, National Movement – 27.14 percent, European Georgia – 3.78 percent, Trend reports via the CEC.

The CEC calculated results from all 3,847 polling stations.

According to CEC, Georgian Dream has 48.15 percent (926,959 votes), National Movement – 27.14 percent (522,463), European Georgia – 3.78 percent (72,752 ), Patriots’ Alliance received 3.14 percent (60,493), Lelo for Georgia – 3.15 percent (60,691), Aghmashenebeli Strategy – 3.15 percent (60,592 ), Girchi – 2.89 percent (55,600), Labor Party – 1 percent (19,281). Other parties received less than 1 percent of the votes.

The 2020 parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 31, 2020.

