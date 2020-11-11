Georgia records 2,911 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Georgia has reported 2,911 new cases of coronavirus, 2,421 recoveries, and 45 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 2,911 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,056 cases, Adjara - 476 cases, Imereti - 469 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 201 cases, Shida Kartli - 134 cases Guria - 76 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 294 cases, Kakheti - 69 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 19 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 92 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 25 cases.

Georgia has had 66,561 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Since then 49,811 individuals have recovered, while 566 others have died.

Some 4,878 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of November 11. Some 632 of the 4,878 patients are in critical condition.

Some 3,181 COVID-19 patients are in hotels, 2,656 individuals are in quarantine, and 8,099 are at home, 39,721 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 980,000 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Georgia so far.

