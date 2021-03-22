AstraZeneca representatives possibly arrive in Georgia

“The regulatory agency will send the information on the AstraZeneca vaccine complication to the drug monitoring centre in Sweden, AstraZeneca and the World Health Organization”, the Head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, stated on Monday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Gamkrelidze does not rule out that AstraZeneca’s representatives will arrive in Georgia to study the case on the spot.

“The company, as well as the World Health Organization, are interested in inquiring each detail,” the NCDC head said.

A 27-year-old nurse in Georgia developed an anaphylactic reaction after the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot and passed away on March 19.