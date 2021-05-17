UNICEF Representative in Georgia receives coronavirus vaccine
UNICEF Representative in Georgia Ghassan Khalil has received the coronavirus vaccine, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
Vaccination is crucial in combating this pandemic which is affecting every one of us and children as well. No one is safe until everyone is safe”, he said.
Georgia started coronavirus vaccination in mid-March when the country received the first 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine with the support of UNICEF.
As of now, Georgia is using AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines for certain groups of people. Those eligible for vaccination can register at booking.moh.gov.ge.
